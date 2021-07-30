Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.78. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,823,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 299,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

