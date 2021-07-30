Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.78. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,823,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 299,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.