The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 57,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,495. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $512.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

