Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $$24.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

