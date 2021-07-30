Integrated Business Systems & Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBSS) Short Interest Down 47.8% in July

Integrated Business Systems & Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IBSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,618. Integrated Business Systems & Services has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Integrated Business Systems & Services

Integrated Business Systems & Services, Inc develops software solutions based on its Synapse technology that creates, deploys, and manages various real-time applications. The company offers Watershed, a Synapse-based process management automation solution used in healthcare, transportation, and government sectors.

