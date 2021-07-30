Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. 561,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXT. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.42.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

