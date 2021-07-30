SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

NYSE SITC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.53.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

