Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

EIX traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 4,614,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Edison International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.