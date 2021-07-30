Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,904. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,408 shares of company stock worth $1,329,513. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.