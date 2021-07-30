Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials stock remained flat at $$14.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.