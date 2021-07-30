Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,500 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.5 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock remained flat at $$13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

