ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $28.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

