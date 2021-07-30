U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 997,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $750.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

