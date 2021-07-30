Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 770,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,639. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.