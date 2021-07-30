Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $81.76. 184,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,028. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $204,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

