FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.26. 446,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

