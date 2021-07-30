Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 75,948,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,670,128. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,349.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

