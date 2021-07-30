Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 41.1%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

