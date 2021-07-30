NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY remained flat at $$16.23 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $16.73.
NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.