888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Update

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. 888 has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIHDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

