DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie Sells 638,325 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00.

DraftKings stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 7,601,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,663,030. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.