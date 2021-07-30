Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 170,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

