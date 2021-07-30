Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 170,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
