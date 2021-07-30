PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,015. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,999 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

