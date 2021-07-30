Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%.

Shares of MMP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

