Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the June 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LYSDY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 168,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,312. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

