Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in July

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

