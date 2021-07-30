FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 88.4% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $560,146.39 and approximately $12.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

