CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

