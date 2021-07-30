Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

