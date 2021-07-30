Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%.

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,490. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

