Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%.

Shares of SAH stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 451,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

