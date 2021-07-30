Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Rises By 161.5%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the June 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camber Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Camber Energy by 297.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Camber Energy by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 139,174 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,458. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

