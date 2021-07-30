O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.800-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.84. 491,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,761. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.27.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,420 shares of company stock worth $41,492,258. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

