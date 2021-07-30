ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

ASX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.29. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

