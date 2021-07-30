AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Increased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.