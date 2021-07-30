$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 33.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 4,614,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

