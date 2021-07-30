Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.82 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

CACC stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.77. The stock had a trading volume of 149,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.62. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.60.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total transaction of $4,724,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,208,280. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

