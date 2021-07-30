Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.16 on Friday. 52,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

