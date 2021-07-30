Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

AX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 256,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,301. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

