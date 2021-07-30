The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Earnings Results

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The Chemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.560-$3.560 EPS.

Shares of The Chemours stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.25. 1,922,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,749. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

