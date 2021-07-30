Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR remained flat at $$12.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

