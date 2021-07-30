Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beazley (BZLYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beazley (OTCMKTS: BZLYF):

7/26/2021 – Beazley had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2021 – Beazley had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/26/2021 – Beazley was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2021 – Beazley is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Beazley was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $452.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Beazley is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Beazley was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

BZLYF remained flat at $$5.25 during trading hours on Friday. Beazley plc has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

