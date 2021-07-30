Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $45.68.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.