Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,565,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,366,813. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

