Brokerages Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Brokerages expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.15 million to $81.66 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $375.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

GSL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 484,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,268. The stock has a market cap of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

