SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$4.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.92 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 879,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,650. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

