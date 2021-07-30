Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 935,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,369. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.