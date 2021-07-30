Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Million

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce $1.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $3.57 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $17.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 million to $32.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.44 million, with estimates ranging from $49.14 million to $157.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%.
Shares of ASND stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 262,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
