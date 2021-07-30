Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the highest is $330.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $74.68. 99,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,045. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.60.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth $15,227,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.