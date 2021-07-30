Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. Casa Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.51. 1,074,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

