Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 748,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,561. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

